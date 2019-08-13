Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 45.43 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

31.4 and 31.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

resTORbio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 193.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.