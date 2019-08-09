Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.07 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of resTORbio Inc. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats iBio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.