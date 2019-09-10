Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.71 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given resTORbio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

resTORbio Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 132.56%. Competitively FibroGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $65, with potential upside of 60.34%. Based on the data given earlier, resTORbio Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.