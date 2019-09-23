Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 31.4. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Equillium Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered resTORbio Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 147.05% and an $23 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders held 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.