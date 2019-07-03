Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.70 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights resTORbio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.2 and a Quick Ratio of 19.2. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.