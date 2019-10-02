Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.32M -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 161,948,717.95% -33% -31% Arvinas Inc. 55,086,848.64% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

resTORbio Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of resTORbio Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 174.46%. Competitively the average price target of Arvinas Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 68.58% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that resTORbio Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.