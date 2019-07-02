Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -2.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 41.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has stronger performance than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.