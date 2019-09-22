Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

This is a contrast between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.31 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us resTORbio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

31.4 and 31.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

resTORbio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential is 137.60% at a $23 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.