Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.85 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of resTORbio Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. Its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 371.43% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.