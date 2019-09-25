Reviewing Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s results

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.79 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.08 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Restoration Robotics Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3% are SI-BONE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. has 54.18% stronger performance while SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.