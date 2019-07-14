Reviewing Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s results

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.08 N/A -0.87 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 6.06 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Restoration Robotics Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Ra Medical Systems Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Restoration Robotics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.6% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. has 18.69% stronger performance while Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -48.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Ra Medical Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.