Reviewing Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s results

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.79 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.51 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Liquidity

Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Nuvectra Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Restoration Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Restoration Robotics Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nuvectra Corporation’s potential upside is 1,150.00% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Nuvectra Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.