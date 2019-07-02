Reviewing Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR)’s and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s results

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.87 0.00 Avinger Inc. 5 2.58 N/A -9.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Restoration Robotics Inc. and Avinger Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Restoration Robotics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avinger Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Restoration Robotics Inc. and Avinger Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.6% and 5.2%. Insiders held 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Avinger Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. was less bullish than Avinger Inc.

Summary

Avinger Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.