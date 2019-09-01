Reviewing Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s results

As Restaurants businesses, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 68 3.66 N/A 2.36 31.30 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.33 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is $76.4, with potential downside of -2.61%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 consensus target price and a -8.93% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Restaurant Brands International Inc. looks more robust than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares and 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. has stronger performance than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.