Reviewing Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s results

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 68 3.62 N/A 2.36 31.30 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Analyst Ratings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Luby’s Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$76.4 is Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Luby’s Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. had bullish trend while Luby’s Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Luby’s Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.