Reviewing Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Restaurants company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.64% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Restaurant Brands International Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.17% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Restaurant Brands International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.67% 25.13% 10.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Restaurant Brands International Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. N/A 64 28.35 Industry Average 175.38M 3.09B 35.82

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Industry Average 1.33 2.73 3.76 2.57

With consensus target price of $72, Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a potential upside of 1.54%. The peers have a potential upside of 24.16%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Restaurant Brands International Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.35% 0.47% 3.57% 17.51% 17% 27.65% Industry Average 2.62% 8.94% 11.24% 16.98% 29.14% 22.16%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. has stronger performance than Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.