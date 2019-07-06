Reviewing Resources Connection Inc. (RECN)’s and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.70 N/A 0.82 19.47 RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.22 N/A 0.28 13.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Resources Connection Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. RCM Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Resources Connection Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Resources Connection Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than RCM Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Resources Connection Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.1% RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RCM Technologies Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Resources Connection Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, RCM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resources Connection Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Resources Connection Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RCM Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 71.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.5% of Resources Connection Inc. shares and 50.1% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares. 0.8% are Resources Connection Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.2% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. -1.24% -0.19% -6.92% -4.46% 1.73% 11.76% RCM Technologies Inc. -1.05% -7.44% -14.09% -9.35% -26.32% 21.94%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RCM Technologies Inc.

Summary

Resources Connection Inc. beats RCM Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.