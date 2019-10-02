Reviewing Resources Connection Inc. (RECN)’s and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s results

Both Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) compete on a level playing field in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 17 2.07 30.17M 0.98 18.00 ManpowerGroup Inc. 84 5.54 59.38M 7.94 11.50

Demonstrates Resources Connection Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ManpowerGroup Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Resources Connection Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 177,994,100.29% 11.3% 7.4% ManpowerGroup Inc. 70,707,311.26% 20.8% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Resources Connection Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, ManpowerGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Resources Connection Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Resources Connection Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s potential upside is 15.42% and its average target price is $95.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Resources Connection Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Resources Connection Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Resources Connection Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.