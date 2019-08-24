Reviewing Resonant Inc. (RESN)’s and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s results

Both Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 201.99 N/A -0.97 0.00 Xilinx Inc. 117 7.91 N/A 3.60 31.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 30.8% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.47 beta means Resonant Inc.’s volatility is 147.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Xilinx Inc. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Resonant Inc. is 5.5 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Xilinx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Xilinx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Resonant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Resonant Inc. and Xilinx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xilinx Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

The average price target of Resonant Inc. is $4.25, with potential upside of 35.78%. Competitively the average price target of Xilinx Inc. is $136.11, which is potential 34.80% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Resonant Inc. appears more favorable than Xilinx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of Xilinx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of Resonant Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Xilinx Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1%

For the past year Resonant Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xilinx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Xilinx Inc. beats Resonant Inc.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.