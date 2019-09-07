Reviewing Resonant Inc. (RESN)’s and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s results

Both Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 219.12 N/A -0.97 0.00 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 17 1.59 N/A 1.31 15.04

Demonstrates Resonant Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Resonant Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Resonant Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Resonant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Resonant Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Resonant Inc.’s average price target is $4.25, while its potential upside is 29.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares and 8.2% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares. About 6% of Resonant Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.6% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45%

For the past year Resonant Inc. was more bullish than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Resonant Inc.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.