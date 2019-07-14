Reviewing Resonant Inc. (RESN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Resonant Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Resonant Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.54% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Resonant Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -88.20% -80.80% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Resonant Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Resonant Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 3.67 2.75

Resonant Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 153.04%. The rivals have a potential upside of 58.19%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Resonant Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resonant Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. -4.81% -3.26% -15.38% -8.05% -29.29% 123.31% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year Resonant Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Resonant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 2.88 Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resonant Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.57 shows that Resonant Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s rivals are 30.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Resonant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Resonant Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Resonant Inc.’s competitors.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.