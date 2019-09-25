Reviewing Resonant Inc. (RESN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Resonant Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6% of Resonant Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Resonant Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.20% -90.60% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Resonant Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Resonant Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

$4 is the average price target of Resonant Inc., with a potential upside of 45.45%. As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 65.96%. Given Resonant Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Resonant Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resonant Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Resonant Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Resonant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resonant Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.47 shows that Resonant Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Resonant Inc.’s rivals are 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Resonant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Resonant Inc. beats Resonant Inc.’s peers.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.