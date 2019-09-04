Reviewing Resonant Inc. (RESN)’s and EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s results

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 220.46 N/A -0.97 0.00 EMCORE Corporation 4 0.93 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Resonant Inc. and EMCORE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Resonant Inc. and EMCORE Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% EMCORE Corporation 0.00% -23.8% -18.7%

Volatility & Risk

Resonant Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.47. EMCORE Corporation’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Resonant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, EMCORE Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Resonant Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EMCORE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Resonant Inc. and EMCORE Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EMCORE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Resonant Inc. is $4.25, with potential upside of 29.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.9% of EMCORE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6% of Resonant Inc. shares. Competitively, EMCORE Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% EMCORE Corporation -0.33% -9.7% -23% -32.12% -42.69% -29.05%

For the past year Resonant Inc. had bullish trend while EMCORE Corporation had bearish trend.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.