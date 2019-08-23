Reviewing Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)’s and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s results

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) compete with each other in the Paper & Paper Products sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Resolute Forest Products Inc.
|7
|0.12
|N/A
|2.86
|2.14
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|35
|1.02
|N/A
|2.58
|13.37
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Resolute Forest Products Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Resolute Forest Products Inc.
|0.00%
|16.2%
|6.7%
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0.00%
|16.3%
|6.1%
Risk & Volatility
Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.
Liquidity
Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Resolute Forest Products Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 91.8% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Resolute Forest Products Inc.
|-10.69%
|-14.21%
|-21.09%
|-33.98%
|-31.1%
|-23.08%
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0.82%
|4.56%
|0.32%
|8.17%
|-16.82%
|37.45%
For the past year Resolute Forest Products Inc. has -23.08% weaker performance while Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 37.45% stronger performance.
Summary
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. beats Resolute Forest Products Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
