Reviewing Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)’s and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s results

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) compete with each other in the Paper & Paper Products sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products Inc. 7 0.12 N/A 2.86 2.14 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 35 1.02 N/A 2.58 13.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Resolute Forest Products Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 6.7% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.8% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resolute Forest Products Inc. -10.69% -14.21% -21.09% -33.98% -31.1% -23.08% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.82% 4.56% 0.32% 8.17% -16.82% 37.45%

For the past year Resolute Forest Products Inc. has -23.08% weaker performance while Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 37.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. beats Resolute Forest Products Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.