Reviewing Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)’s and Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)’s results

Both Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) and Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) are each other’s competitor in the Paper & Paper Products industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products Inc. 8 0.17 N/A 2.52 2.74 Clearwater Paper Corporation 23 0.17 N/A -8.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Clearwater Paper Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Clearwater Paper Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 5.2% Clearwater Paper Corporation 0.00% -27.4% -7.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 1.76 beta which is 76.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Clearwater Paper Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Resolute Forest Products Inc. and Clearwater Paper Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clearwater Paper Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s upside potential is 30.62% at a $9 consensus price target. Clearwater Paper Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36.5 consensus price target and a 104.71% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Clearwater Paper Corporation looks more robust than Resolute Forest Products Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares and 87.4% of Clearwater Paper Corporation shares. 1% are Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Clearwater Paper Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resolute Forest Products Inc. -6.39% -12.45% -18.07% -35.25% -21.02% -13.11% Clearwater Paper Corporation -2.52% -8.67% -48.14% -30.54% -30.16% -26.92%

For the past year Resolute Forest Products Inc. has stronger performance than Clearwater Paper Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Resolute Forest Products Inc. beats Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.