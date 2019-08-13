Reviewing ResMed Inc. (RMD)’s and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s results

We are contrasting ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 110 7.26 N/A 3.16 40.73 Glaukos Corporation 72 10.60 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ResMed Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ResMed Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

ResMed Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Glaukos Corporation’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ResMed Inc. Its rival Glaukos Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. Glaukos Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ResMed Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of ResMed Inc. is $140, with potential upside of 6.35%. Glaukos Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $74.75 consensus price target and a 23.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Glaukos Corporation appears more favorable than ResMed Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares and 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.5% of ResMed Inc. shares. Comparatively, Glaukos Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year ResMed Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Glaukos Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ResMed Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.