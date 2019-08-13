Reviewing ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)’s and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s results

We are contrasting ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -876.51 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.44 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 94.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.42% and 61.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.