Reviewing ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)’s and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s results

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.22 N/A -876.51 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 7 0.71 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, which is potential 809.09% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares and 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuvectra Corporation.

Summary

Nuvectra Corporation beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.