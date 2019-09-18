Reviewing Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Research Frontiers Incorporated has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Research Frontiers Incorporated and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -84.20% -62.90% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Research Frontiers Incorporated and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers Incorporated N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Research Frontiers Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Research Frontiers Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Research Frontiers Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Research Frontiers Incorporated are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Research Frontiers Incorporated’s competitors have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Research Frontiers Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Research Frontiers Incorporated’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Research Frontiers Incorporated has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Research Frontiers Incorporated’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Research Frontiers Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.