Reviewing Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 6 2.84 N/A 0.12 40.49 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.64 N/A 3.28 12.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares and 9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. 2.7% -9.02% -24.46% -26.6% -45.11% -17.25% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Salisbury Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.