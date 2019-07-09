Reviewing Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has 59.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Republic First Bancorp Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.00% 0.30% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. N/A 6 40.49 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. 2.7% -9.02% -24.46% -26.6% -45.11% -17.25% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have 12.05% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.