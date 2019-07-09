Reviewing Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Republic First Bancorp Inc. has 59.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Republic First Bancorp Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.00%
|0.30%
|Industry Average
|15.81%
|8.99%
|0.90%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|6
|40.49
|Industry Average
|43.72M
|276.58M
|22.44
Republic First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.75
|1.00
|2.58
The competitors have a potential upside of 73.43%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Republic First Bancorp Inc.
|2.7%
|-9.02%
|-24.46%
|-26.6%
|-45.11%
|-17.25%
|Industry Average
|2.48%
|4.18%
|6.13%
|6.19%
|11.03%
|12.05%
For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have 12.05% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.98 shows that Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.
Dividends
Republic First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
