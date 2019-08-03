Reviewing Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.00% 0.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. N/A 5 35.66 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.