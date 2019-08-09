Reviewing Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA)’s and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s results

We are contrasting Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp Inc. 46 3.56 N/A 3.90 12.25 EverQuote Inc. 10 2.77 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Republic Bancorp Inc. and EverQuote Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Republic Bancorp Inc. and EverQuote Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.3% and 39.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Republic Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, EverQuote Inc. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic Bancorp Inc. -0.58% -4.57% -1.51% 15.81% -2.15% 23.37% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year Republic Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EverQuote Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Republic Bancorp Inc. beats EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.