Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 10.2% respectively. Insiders held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.