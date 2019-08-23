Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.58 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Replimune Group Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 40.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.