Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

This is a contrast between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Replimune Group Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.