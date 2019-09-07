Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 85.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 7% respectively. Insiders held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.