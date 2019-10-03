Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 27,963,272.12% -31.4% -23.7% Novavax Inc. 384,278,768.23% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Replimune Group Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Replimune Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 64.20%. Competitively the average price target of Novavax Inc. is $14, which is potential 177.23% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Novavax Inc. appears more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.