Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Replimune Group Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average target price and a 35.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.