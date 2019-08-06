Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 23.32 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14.71, while its potential upside is 87.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.