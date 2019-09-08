Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 85.87% for Replimune Group Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively the average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 237.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Replimune Group Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.