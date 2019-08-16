Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.64 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replimune Group Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and Incyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Incyte Corporation is $88.33, which is potential 9.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.