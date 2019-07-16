Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 19.19 N/A -17.76 0.00

Demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 168.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.