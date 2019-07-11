Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

This is a contrast between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 18.2% respectively. About 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).