Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 51.49 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Replimune Group Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Replimune Group Inc.’s upside potential is 26.98% at a $20 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.