Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1848.23 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Replimune Group Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential downside of -7.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.