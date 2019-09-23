Reviewing Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

We are comparing Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Replimune Group Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Replimune Group Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Replimune Group Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 18.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.