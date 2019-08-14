Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 70 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 2.82% respectively. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Repligen Corporation beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.