Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 16.98 N/A 0.46 204.75 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 43.43%. Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 62.34%. Based on the results shown earlier, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 58.9% respectively. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.