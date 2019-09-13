Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 74 17.49 N/A 0.46 204.75 Mesoblast Limited 5 42.83 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Repligen Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Mesoblast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $110, and a 39.22% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Mesoblast Limited.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.